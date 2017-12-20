Hamvention® reports that the Greene County Commissioners and the Greene County Fair Board have approved the construction of a new building at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, the new Hamvention venue in Xenia, Ohio.

“Greene County officials have decided to move forward with construction of a new building, as it will continue to expand their presence in the region as a world-class Exposition Center,” Hamvention Spokesperson Michael Kalter, W8CI, said in a news release. “Hamvention certainly benefits from the decision to expand the Expo Center footprint. Construction is planned to be complete ahead of Hamvention 2018, and [the new building] will be used for the event.”

In addition to the new structure, another building on the property, previously known as Fairgrounds Furniture, is being vacated and will be available for use by Hamvention in May 2018. Additional details are forthcoming. Kalter said Hamvention has been told that the additional floor space will cover an area larger than the tents Hamvention used for some activities in 2017.

“Although this decision was made to expand opportunities at the Expo Center, Hamvention is grateful for the support Greene County, Xenia Township, and the city of Xenia,” Kalter added.