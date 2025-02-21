Due to significant demand, ARRL has expanded the number of available spots for this month’s On the Air Live, an online training session linked to content in the current issue of On the Air magazine. The program quickly reached its original capacity. The live event will be hosted by ARRL Education Specialist Wayne Greene, KB4DSF.

“It is a good problem to have,” said ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA. “We can easily add more capacity, and we’re glad that ARRL members are responding so positively to the concept,” he said.

OTA Live is scheduled for February 25 at 8:00 PM EST and will be on the topic of “How to Use Your Handheld Radio.” Registration in advance is required, but is free for ARRL members. If you can’t make the live event, a recording will be available in the ARRL Learning Center.