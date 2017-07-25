Motorola Solutions this week ratcheted up its legal battle with competitor Hytera, filing new patent infringement complaints in Germany against both Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd of Shenzhen, China, and Hytera Mobilfunk of Bad Münder, Germany. The latest legal actions, announced on June 24, are in addition to Motorola’s previously filed patent infringement complaints in Germany.

“With these additional patent infringement actions in Germany, Motorola Solutions now has five pending [patent infringement] litigations against Hytera,” Motorola said in a news release. These include complaints filed with the US International Trade Commission and separate patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation complaints filed last March in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The complaints filed this week in Germany assert that Hytera’s two-way wireless communication devices with improved squelch functionality infringe on a Motorola Solutions patent. Motorola says the focus of the new cases differs from earlier cases and represents the second patent covering acoustic performance of two-way radio devices.

Already known for its Land Mobile Radio Service products, Hytera entered the Amateur Radio digital mobile radio (DMR) market last year.

In its latest suit, Motorola is seeking seeks an injunction preventing Hytera from offering and delivering products with the acoustic squelch feature in Germany, as well as the recall and destruction of infringing products and various unspecified damages.

Last March Motorola alleged in its US District Court complaint that proprietary and patented information was taken illegally by three former company engineers who now work for Hytera, and that this was done as “part of a deliberate scheme to steal and copy” Motorola’s technology. Motorola contended that its digital radio products were rendering Hytera’s analog systems obsolete, and rather than develop its own digital products, Hytera stole Motorola’s ideas. Motorola said technology features it developed started showing up in Hytera products soon after Hytera began hiring engineers who had left Motorola in 2008, according to the earlier lawsuit.

Hytera offered no immediate comment on the latest court actions by Motorola.