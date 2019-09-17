The Mount Diablo Amateur Radio Club (MDARC) Disaster Recovery Program for the 2018 Carr and Camp Fires has made a $1,000 grant to the California Amateur Radio Linking Association (CARLA) toward the cost of rebuilding one of its destroyed sites. The CARLA network of repeaters provides coverage across California and Western Nevada to provide reliable communication during significant local, regional, and wide-area incidents.

The MDARC Board of Directors has established a fund to assist organizations that have suffered ham system losses as a result of the Carr and Camp Fires, and it continues to seek additional clubs with fire-damaged systems that may require financial aid to rebuild. MDARC recognizes that many of these repeater systems are in critical areas that otherwise have very little Amateur Radio or cellular coverage, and are vital in providing important disaster traffic. Contact the club for more information. — Thanks to ARRL East Bay Section Manager Jim Siemons, W6LK