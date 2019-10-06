Popular Amateur Radio contest logging software N1MM Logger+ has a new website. Changes include fewer pages, better search capability and bug/issue-tracking visibility and reporting, and a comprehensive, easier-to-use listing of all supported contests. The N1MM Logger+ online manual now consists of 31 web pages, reduced from the previous website’s 104. An expanded menu eases navigation to the desired page directly from a drop-down menu.

All of the logger’s more than 400 supported contests are contained within one table that can be sorted, searched, and filtered.

“The program’s features are continually changing, and the manual may sometimes fall behind the code when this happens,” the new website says, advising users to consult the program’s release notes for information on the newest features that may not have made it into the manual. Comments on the new web resource are invited.