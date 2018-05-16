WX4NHC, the Amateur Radio station at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, will be on the air for the annual station test on Saturday, May 26, 1300 until 2100 UTC. This will be the station’s 38th year of public service at the NHC. The purpose of the annual event is to test Amateur Radio station equipment, antennas, and computers in advance of the Atlantic Hurricane season — June 1 through November 30.

“This event is good practice for ham radio operators worldwide as well as for National Weather Service (NWS) staff to become familiar with the Amateur Radio communications available during times of severe weather,” said WX4NHC Assistant Coordinator Julio Ripoll, WD4R.

“We will be making brief contacts on many frequencies and modes, exchanging signal reports and basic weather data exchange (sunny, rain, etc.) with any station in any location.” WX4NHC will be on the air on HF, VHF, UHF, 2- and 30-meter APRS and WinLink; subject must contain “//WL2K”. The Hurricane Watch Net frequency of 14.325 MHz will be primary for WX4NHC. Operation also will take place on the VoIP Hurricane Net 2000-2100 UTC. (IRLP node 9219; EchoLink WX-TALK Conference node 7203). Florida Statewide SARNET and local VHF and UHF repeaters will be contacted.

QSLs are available via WD4R, with an S.A.S.E.