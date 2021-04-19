The National Hurricane Conference will take place June 14 – 17 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The primary goal of the National Hurricane Conference is to improve hurricane preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation in the US, the Caribbean Basin, and the Pacific.

The conference serves as a national forum for federal, state, and local officials to exchange ideas and recommend new policies to improve emergency management. EMI and FEMA certificate training courses are offered, as well as workshops and training sessions on a wide range of topics for hurricane responders.

General session speakers will include many of the nation’s top experts in hurricane-related issues. Radio amateurs involved in hurricane response are invited. Register online.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and runs through November 30. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) will start issuing regular Tropical Weather Outlook reports on May 15.