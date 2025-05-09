ARRL

National Preparedness Month: 12 Ways to Prepare

09/05/2025

September is National Preparedness Month, and ARRL is working to arm members with knowledge and resources to be resilient in the face of disaster. Amateur radio serves as a powerful tool and national resource before and When All Else Fails®, but being prepared goes beyond radio. “Being ready to serve your community through ham radio begins with being ready yourself,” says ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV. Johnston spent 17 years as a county emergency manager before coming to lead programs such as the ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®). “Having a plan and preparing yourself will improve your chances of being resilient in the face of disaster.” 

ARES works closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has shared this checklist of 12 ways to prepare [PDF]: 

Sign up for alerts and warnings

Make a plan

Save for a rainy day

Practice emergency drills

Test family communication plan

Safeguard documents 

Plan with neighbors

Make your home safer

Know evacuation routes

Assemble or update supplies

Get involved in your community

Document and insure property

You can find more information and resources at www.ready.gov/september and at www.arrl.org/ares



