All September, the ARRL® Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) has been promoting readiness and resilience for National Preparedness Month. As we come to the end of the month, a hurricane is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, with forecasts of up to 20 feet of storm surge expected to impact large portions of Florida.

This underscores the need to be prepared. Even experienced hams and those who have been through many disasters have to continually work on their resilience plans.

While we have discussed some very basic preparedness tips this month, ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, hopes you will put your skills, equipment, and other resources to use in a group that can make a difference in your community. “If you have the ability, get plugged into a local ARES group. Using your resources to assist local responder agencies, volunteer groups, public service events, and other areas of need are a prime use of amateur radio,” he said.

ARES members will soon great way to practice those skills in controlled situations such as Simulated Emergency Tests or local communications exercises.

On October 5 - 6, Sections will hold a SET, so get involved in your local drill and make a difference in your community through amateur radio.