National Preparedness Month – Ham Radio Supply List As the tornadoes that struck Massachusetts on September 6, 2025, demonstrate, you need to be ready for an emergency ahead of time. Radio amateurs were able to serve their communities and the National Weather Service because they were prepared.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released a list of supplies [PDF] to keep in an emergency supply kit, which includes things like food, water, medications, a first aid kit, and other useful items – but hams may want to take it a step further.

ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, says hams should make sure their stations are resilient. “Have a battery backup, or alternate means of power. The grid may go down. Make sure all your antennas are functional and that you have backups in case they are damaged. It may be a good idea to keep a few baluns and some spools of wire to quickly erect wire antennas, if needed,” he said.

In addition to having these items, Johnston says to test and exercise the equipment throughout the year. “Consider getting your emergency gear out and doing a shakedown of it during a Parks on the Air operation – it puts your station to the test, gets you active on the air, and can be a fun activity done year-round.”

Find more information about resilience and preparedness through amateur radio at www.arrl.org/ares.