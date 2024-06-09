September is National Preparedness Month, and ARRL is working to help radio amateurs have a plan for family resilience. Many hams enjoy public service as part of their operating. Being ready to activate for a served agency through the ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) involves not only being licensed and trained, but also prepared and equipped.

ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, suggests that hams and their families have a “go-bag”. He says there are a few things to consider: “You need to be able to function while activated, so that means you need a kit for your needs and a kit for your radio needs. If your family is impacted by the situation, they also need to have some gear at the ready.”

On the ARRL website, there’s an Emergency Prep Kit Checklist. It lists the common items such as food and water for several days, a first aid kit, medications, chargers for your devices and other useful items.

Having a kit for your radio is useful as well. “Go kits will vary based on function and need for the field,” said Johnston. “Most kits should include a dual band HT and/or mobile radio with antenna, a power supply and all necessary cables and connectors. Every kit should include note pad or paper of some type as well as pens or pencils. You should have a power source and power cables. If you are working HF then you will need an HF radio and antenna, and if you want digital capabilities, then a computer with software preloaded will be desired.”

Other things you may want will include tape and tools, spare batteries, headphones, flashlights of some sort, cell phone chargers, and a multimeter. Other items that won’t fit in a bag but may be needed include a generator, a working surface like a small folding table, a chair, and some type of shelter.

Need a bag for your go kit? Consider the ARRL Gray Canvas Backpack. $30.00 in the ARRL Store.