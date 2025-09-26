Amateur radio has long been a vital partner with served agencies in providing communications support, passing traffic, and performing other tasks, both in times of crisis and in times of community service. Through community events, hams help out before and When All Else Fails®.

The best way to become a part of serving the greater good in your area is by joining your local ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) group. “Every disaster starts and ends at the local level, and so should community resilience through radio,” said ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV. “Local ARES groups are set up based on the needs of the local community and local volunteers are critical to making sure they are able to serve when needed.”

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has a tool to help hams get plugged in with a group near them. An interactive map at www.arrl.org/find-an-ares-group will let those interested in serving connect with local leadership. This flyer [PDF] talks about what ARES does at the local level.

As September ends, the lessons from National Preparedness Month shouldn’t stop with the change of the calendar. As ARRL Sections prepare for the Simulated Emergency Test (SET) in October, being a trained member of a local ARES group will add to your personal, family, and community resilience.

READ MORE ON ARRL NEWS:

National Preparedness Month: 12 Ways to Prepare

National Preparedness Month: Ham Radio Supply List

National Preparedness Month: Know Your Risk

National Preparedness Month: Have a Go Kit