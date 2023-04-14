The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, in conjunction with the West Chester Amateur Radio Association, announced their expanded hours during the 2023 Dayton Hamvention®.



The museum will be open Thursday, May 18, from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Friday, May 19, from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Saturday, May 20, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and Sunday, May 21, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.



Admission is $10.00 at the door. The West Chester Amateur Radio Association, WC8VOA, will be on the air. The museum is a short drive from Hamvention, down Interstate 75 or Route 42 from Xenia. Use the Crosley Blvd address on your GPS.



New exhibits include a dedicated room for amateur radio and shortwave equipment and a newly renovated ham shack with state-of-the-art equipment from Yaesu, Icom, and Elecraft. Docents and operators will be available to enhance visits to the museum.



For further information, visit voamuseum.org or wc8voa.org. You can also find the museum on Facebook or call 513-777-0027. The museum's regular hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and it is located at 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester, Ohio.