The Red Cross Emergency Communication Training Group is holding its nationwide Spring Drill on World Red Cross Day, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Individuals are invited to participate. Last year, more than 1,000 participated in the initial spring drill.

The bar has been raised to Winlink proficiency for this year’s drill. Red Cross forms are integrated as templates in Winlink Express, and hams using Winlink can also send messages to non-hams. With this year’s drill being held on World Red Cross Day, more international participation will be solicited. Winlink Thursdays training sessions have been attracting more than 500 participants this year. — Thanks to the American Red Cross Emergency Communications Training Group