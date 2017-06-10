The Northern California DX Foundation (NCDXF) has contributed $2,500 to the ARRL Ham Aid Fund. Ham Aid was created in 2005 in response to the need for equipment and resources to support the Amateur Radio response to hurricanes in the US and Caribbean. ARRL has supplied Ham Aid kits for the hurricane emergency response efforts in Puerto Rico and elsewhere, where the equipment helps to support necessary communication in the disaster’s wake.

“Ham Aid equipment will be needed for future requests,” NCDXF President John Miller, K6MM, said in making the announcement. “NCDXF encourages all amateurs to consider a donation to Ham Aid.

With donations from the DX community, NCDXF helps to fund well-organized DXpeditions to “rare, difficult, and expensive entities.” NCDXF also provides scholarships to Contest University for those 25 years old and younger, partners with IARU to operate the NCDXF Beacon System worldwide, and oversees the Cycle 25 Project — an endowment fund created from estate planning.