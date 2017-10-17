The Northern California DX Foundation (NCDXF) has announced a major contribution to the Baker Island DXpedition planned for June 2018 by the Dateline DX Association. Baker-Howland is #4 on the Club Log’s DXCC Most Wanted list, and likely will move up by one place after the Bouvet DXpedition next year. In 2016, NCDXF invested $156,000 to support DXpeditions activating five of the ten most-needed entities, putting nearly one-half million contacts into DXers’ logs.

“It is possible that the Bouvet and Baker DXpeditions could add another 200,000 QSOs to that number!” NCDXF Vice President Glenn Johnson, W0GJ, said. “NCDXF’s primary purpose is to help fund well-organized DXpeditions to rare, difficult, and expensive entities, like Baker Island, Johnson said.

“During the last 45 years, NCDXF has granted over $1.1 million to hundreds of DXpeditions — helping to put an ‘all-time new one’ (ATNO) in the log and make DX happen for thousands of DXers worldwide.”