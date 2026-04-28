This announcement was originally published in the ARRL Letter on February 19, 2026. ARRL members can subscribe to the weekly ARRL Letter at www.arrl.org/opt-in-out.

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The National Conference of Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (NCVEC) Question Pool Committee (QPC) released a February 19, 2026, revision to the new 2026 - 2030 Technician Class question pool. Questions drawn from that pool are valid for Amateur Radio License exams given on, or after, July 1, 2026.

The revision includes minor wording clarifications to four questions in the pool. The revised questions are:

T1C01

T5A05

T7A09

T0A10

These updated questions have been incorporated into the published Technician question pool documents and are available on the NCVEC website at www.ncvec.org/index.php/2026-2030-technician-question-pool. The 2026 - 2030 Technician question pool will be in effect from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2030. The current Technician Pool is only valid through June 30, 2026.

The ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (ARRL VEC) advises the amateur radio community to regularly check the NCVEC website at www.ncvec.org for updates to the question pools, which may include errata and withdrawn questions.

The NCVEC is a not-for-profit voluntary association, with membership comprised of the various Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certified Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (VECs).