The NCVEC Question Pool Committee has announced some errors in the 2018-2022 FCC Element 2 (Technician class) Question Pool released on January 8.

These changes have been made in the download files as of January 12: T1F11 — Distractor A; change “They” to “The”; T4A01 — Change to correct answer; correct answer is D; T5B13 — Distractor A; change “GHZ” to “GHz”; T6A07 — Modified question. “What electrical component is usually constructed as a coil of wire?” T8C08 — Distractor A; change “VOIP” to “VoIP”.

ARRL VEC teams are advised to check the NCVEC website regularly for updates to the Question Pool, which may include errata and withdrawn questions. The new Element 2 Question Pool goes into effect on July 1, 2018.