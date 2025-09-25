The National Conference of Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (NCVEC) Question Pool Committee (QPC) has announced the immediate removal of Extra-Class question E6D07 from the Element 4 Extra-Class question pool and from use on examinations. The decision was made after it was determined that the question contained more than one correct answer.

The current Element 4 Extra-Class pool, effective July 1, 2024, remains valid through June 30, 2028. All Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (VECs) and examiners are instructed to remove E6D07 from examinations as soon as possible.

Updated files reflecting this change are now available for download at the NCVEC website: https://www.ncvec.org/index.php/2024-2028-extra-class-question-pool-release.



The ARRL VEC advises the community to regularly check the NCVEC website for updates to the question pools, which may include errata and withdrawn questions.