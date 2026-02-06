The National Conference of Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (NCVEC) Question Pool Committee (QPC) has removed two questions from the General Class question pool and one question from the Extra Class pool from use.

Due to recently published FCC rule changes affecting the 60‑meter band (see previous ARRL News story), General Class questions G1A04 and G1C09 are no longer valid and must be removed from use on examinations. Extra Class question E4D05 must also be removed because it contains more than one correct answer. All affected questions should be removed from examinations as soon as possible.

Updated General Class question pool files, including the errata and new information, have been posted to the NCVEC General Class question pool web page at www.ncvec.org/index.php/2023-2027-general-question-pool-release. The current Element 3 General question pool became effective on July 1, 2023, and it is valid through June 30, 2027.

Updated question pool files have also been posted to the NCVEC Extra Class question pool web page at www.ncvec.org/index.php/2024-2028-extra-class-question-pool-release. The current Element 4 Extra question pool became effective on July 1, 2024, and it is valid through June 30, 2028.

The ARRL VEC advises the amateur radio community, and particularly Volunteer Examiners (VEs), to regularly check the NCVEC website at www.ncvec.org for updates to the question pools, which may include errata and withdrawn questions.