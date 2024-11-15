The National Conference of Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (NCVEC) Question Pool Committee (QPC) has removed one Extra Class pool question and one General Class pool question from use. Both Extra pool question E2A13 and General pool question G8C01 have been deleted from use on examinations as the two questions each have more than one correct answer. The deleted questions must be removed from examinations as soon as possible.

Updated question pool files, including the errata and new information, have been posted on the NCVEC Extra Class question pool web page at https://www.ncvec.org/index.php/2024-2028-extra-class-question-pool-release. The current Element 4 Extra question pool became effective on July 1, 2024, and it is valid through June 30, 2028.

Updated General Class question pool files, also including the errata and new information, have been posted on the NCVEC General Class question pool web page at https://www.ncvec.org/index.php/2023-2027-general-question-pool-release. The current Element 3 General question pool became effective on July 1, 2023, and it is valid through June 30, 2027.

The ARRL VEC advises the community to regularly check the NCVEC website at http://www.ncvec.org/ for updates to the question pools, which may include errata and withdrawn questions.