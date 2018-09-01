The National Conference of Volunteer Examiner Coordinators (NCVEC) has announced the release of the 2018-2022 Amateur Radio Element 2 Technician class license question pool into the public domain. Each question pool must be published and made available to the public prior to its use as a question set, from which individual examinations are developed.

Alert the NCVEC Question Pool Committee to any necessary corrections or typographical errors.

The new Technician license question pool contains 428 questions. It will become effective for all Technician class license examinations starting on July 1, 2018.