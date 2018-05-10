ARRL

NEAR-Fest XXIII to Host Youth Science and Technology Expo

10/05/2018

The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) and the Deerfield Fair Association will present a science and technology exposition for young people at the Deerfield Fairgrounds, in Deerfield, New Hampshire, Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13, as part of NEAR-Fest XXIII.

Each spring and fall, the New England Tech Trek (NET2) provides middle- and high-school students with an informal, hands-on introduction to real-life applications and the fun of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The display will feature Amateur Radio and other technology, including a high-altitude balloon with radio telemetry, robotics, Raspberry Pi projects, radio direction finding, and software-defined radios. The Nashua (NH) Amateur Radio Society (NARS) will offer five “Get on the Air” stations that attendees can use.

