ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, has appointed Edward J. “Ned” Stearns, AA7A, of Scottsdale, Arizona, as ARRL Southwestern Division Vice Director, succeeding Mark Weiss, K6FG, who resigned.

This will mark the third time Stearns has held the post. He served as Southwestern Division Vice Director for 2005 – 2006 and again for 2017 – 2019.

A retired electrical engineer, Stearns has been licensed since 1963 and is active on all bands from 160 meters through 23 centimeters. His principal interests are DXing, contesting, VHF, moonbounce, antenna design, and homebrewing.