Washoe County, Nevada, ARES was among the disaster response groups honored by the Washoe County Board of Commissioners on February 21. A Board proclamation recognizes the efforts of these groups in two recent disasters — October’s Little Valley Fire and January’s floods and blizzard. The commissioners said that the region relied on a multi-tiered emergency response system to protect lives and property during the two emergencies. Other agencies honored included the American Red Cross, Washoe County Citizen Corps, Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters, and The Salvation Army. A video showed how County staff responded to the extensive flooding in January that caused millions of dollars in damage. — Thanks to John Bigley, N7UR