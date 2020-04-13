The claimed transatlantic record on 2 meters has been extended to nearly 4,760 kilometers (2,951 miles).

“The incredible tropo conditions between Cape Verde Islands and the Caribbean continue to amaze with transatlantic contacts on 144 MHz and 432 MHz being made,” John Desmond, EI7GL, said in a blog post. The April 8 FT8 contact was between D4VHF in the Cape Verde Islands and PJ2BR on Curacao. The distance covered was some 300 kilometers greater than the previous transatlantic record, set last summer by D41CV and NP4BM.

The new 2-meter transatlantic record distance is about 10 kilometers short of the IARU Region 1 tropospheric propagation record on that band, Desmond said.

On April 7, an operator at D4VHF and Burt Demarcq, FG8OJ, on Guadeloupe completed the first direct transatlantic contact on 70 centimeters, spanning 3,867 kilometers (2,398 miles) using FT8.