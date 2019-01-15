The new 2019 ARRL Repeater Directory® is now shipping. It includes “crowdsourced” listings contributed by users, repeater owners, and volunteer frequency coordinators. This means more listings that are and updated more often. With 28,000 listings, the ARRL Repeater Directory® is the most complete printed directory of on-the-air repeaters, covering repeater systems throughout the US and Canada.

Repeater systems are listed by state/province, city, and operating mode. Digital repeater systems are included: System Fusion, D-Star, DMR, NXDN, and P25 systems. It is available in one size — 6 × 9 inches — with a convenient lay-flat spiral binding.

Make it yours: The cover includes space to personalize your directory.

Pages of supplemental information include VHF/UHF and microwave band plans, and repeater operating practices. For decades, The ARRL Repeater Directory has been an invaluable source for locating repeater frequencies while traveling. New hams often use the Repeater Directory to find local activity after purchasing a new handheld radio. And, public service volunteers keep a copy nearby or in their emergency “go kit.”

The 2019 ARRL Repeater Directory is now shipping. Order from the ARRL Store, or find an ARRL publication dealer; ARRL Item No. 1045, ISBN: 978-1-62595-104-5, $19.95 retail; ARRL member price $17.95. For additional questions or ordering, call 860-594-0355 (toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289).