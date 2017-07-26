ARRL’s new 222 MHz and Up Distance Contest will debut on August 5 at 1800 UTC and continue until the next day. This 24-hour contest offers a wide range of entry categories, from FM, CW, and SSB to digital modes.

The object is to work as many stations as possible on the 222 MHz through 241 GHz bands, using any allowable mode. A station in a specific grid locator may be contacted from the same location only once on each band, regardless of mode. Contacts on higher frequencies earn more points, so expect plenty of activity from locations that offer a height advantage.

Check the rules update for Club and Team competitions, and requirements to register Teams before the contest. The deadline to submit logs is 14 days following the contest — August 20 at 1800 UTC in the case of this year’s event.