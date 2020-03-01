The first — and so far only — beacon on 60 MHz went on the air on December 16. The call sign is EI1KNH. In early 2018, the 60 MHz (5-meter) band was allocated to radio amateurs in Ireland on a secondary, non-interference basis. The beacon is on 60.013 MHz and runs 25 W into a vertical folded dipole. The new 5-meter beacon is sharing a site already occupied by EI0SIX on 6 meters, and EI4RF on 4 meters, about 12 miles south of Dublin in IO63VE. An 8-meter beacon is scheduled to be on the air in the next few months. It will operate on 40.013 MHz.