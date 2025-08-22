Designs for Discreet Amateur Radio Operating!

Stealth Antennas for Ham Radio is full of antennas to get you on the air no matter where you live. Even radio amateurs who live with antenna restrictions or covenant limitations will find solutions in this book. Learn how to install a multiband vertical that looks like a flagpole, or how to run an end-fed random wire along your roof, so the neighbors never notice. If you are looking for an invisible repeater connection, try the Ham Walking Stick. If you want five bands but cannot put wires in trees or display anything even remotely antenna-like, try the Compact Stealth Inverted L.

Stealth Antennas for Ham Radio will also help hams who want to stay unnoticed by neighbors. There are ideas for small lots, covenant-restricted properties, and many other living situations. Steve Ford, WB8IMY, kicks off the collection with safe, effective, and ethical stealth operation. “Stealth operating can be highly rewarding if you understand your limitations and work to alleviate them as much as possible” Ford says.

Try out these 28 unobtrusive stealth antennas today!

