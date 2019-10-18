The latest editions of The ARRL Handbook for Radio Communications and The ARRL Antenna Book for Radio Communications are now shipping and available in formats that best suit your needs. The 2020 edition of the Handbook offers three choices — traditional softcover, a six-volume, shrink-wrapped book set (not a boxed set), and eBook digital editions. The 24th edition of the Antenna Book now is available as a four-volume boxed set, in addition to the traditional, softcover version, and eBook digital editions. The Handbook and the Antenna Book also are available in Kindle editions. Now for the details.

The 2020 ARRL Handbook

The ARRL Handbook for Radio Communications limited-edition six-volume set is workbench friendly. Grab the volume you need without having to retrieve the entire Handbook. Volumes are divided by major topic areas.

Volume 1: Introduction and Fundamental Theory

Volume 2: Practical Design and Principles — Part 1

Volume 3: Practical Design and Principles — Part 2

Volume 4: Antenna Systems and Radio Propagation

Volume 5: Equipment Construction and Station Accessories

Volume 6: Test Equipment, Troubleshooting, RFI and Index

ARRL introduced the first edition of The Radio Amateur’s Handbook, written by F. E. Handy, W1BDI, in 1926. Ever since, the Handbook has been recognized as a benchmark for radio communications learning and applied knowledge. This 97th edition is your complete guide to radio experimentation, discovery, and innovation. It is the Handbook — written by radio amateurs for everyone with a desire to advance the pursuit of wireless technology.

New Handbook projects and content include an analysis of Solar Cycle 24, and discussion of what we can expect from Cycle 25; an easy-to-build RF choke that can squelch the line noise from your ac generator; a guide to compare rotator ratings and how to choose, install, and maintain rotators; an annual transceiver survey (don’t buy your next radio before reading it), and supplemental content, such as a high-voltage switching power supply, a tunable RF preamplifier, a 10 W audio amplifier and more, available for download.

Both Handbook formats include a unique code, so you can download and install a fully searchable digital edition of the printed book, as well as expanded supplemental content, software, PC board templates, and other support files.

The Handbook Six-Volume Book Set, ARRL Item No. 1137, ISBN 978-1-62595-113-7, is $59.95 retail. The Handbook softcover edition, ARRL Item No. 1076, ISBN 978-1-62595-107-6, is $49.95 retail. Order from the ARRL Store, from your ARRL Dealer, or call (860) 594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289. The Handbook Kindle edition comes in six separate volumes, automatically delivered to your Kindle, for $9.99 per volume (Vol 1, Vol 2, Vol 3, Vol 4, Vol 5, Vol 6).

The ARRL Antenna Book, 24th Edition

ARRL introduces the limited-edition Antenna Book as a four-volume boxed set, divided into manageable volumes and including a hard slipcase for easy storage and access. Just reach for the volume you need without having to retrieve the entire Antenna Book. The four volumes are divided by major topic areas.

Volume 1: Antenna Fundamentals

Volume 2: Antennas for LF/MF/HF

Volume 3: Antennas for VHF through Microwave and Specialty Antennas

Volume 4: Transmission Lines and Building Antenna Systems, and Index

Showcasing 80 years of antenna know-how, this 24th edition of the Antenna Book represents persistent pioneering development by radio amateurs, for radio amateurs. You’ll find new and time-tested antenna projects for nearly any conceivable circumstance.

New Antenna Book projects and content include info about the highly popular HF transmitting loops; an all-new chapter on VHF/UHF antennas; some new MF, HF, and 6-meter antennas; the importance of ground and bonding; how to troubleshoot your antenna tuner quickly and easily; getting the most out of your antenna analyzer, and designing a high-performance “Band-Optimized Log Periodic Dipole Array.”

Both editions of the Antenna Book include a unique code that lets you download and install a fully searchable digital edition of the printed book and offers expanded supplemental content, software, PC board templates, and other support files.

The Antenna Book Four-Volume Boxed Set, ARRL Item No. 1144, ISBN 978-1-62595-114-4, is $64.95 retail. The Antenna Book softcover edition, ARRL Item No. 1113, ISBN 978-1-62595-111-3, is $49.95 retail. The Antenna Book eBook edition, ARRL Item No. 1113MLD for Mac/Linux or ARRL Item No. 1113WD for Windows is $49.95. Order from the ARRL Store, from your ARRL Dealer, or call (860) 594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289. The Antenna Book Kindle edition comes in four separate volumes, automatically delivered to your Kindle, for $9.99 per volume (Vol 1, Vol 2, Vol 3, Vol 4).