With a whopping 31,000+ listings, the new ARRL Repeater Directory® is the most complete printed directory of on-the-air repeaters ever! The 2017-2018 edition (46th edition) has 10,000 more listings than the previous edition, covering repeater systems throughout the US and Canada. Repeater systems are listed by state/province, city, and operating mode. Analog and digital repeater systems are included: FM, FUSION, D-STAR, DMR, NXDN, and P25 systems.

ARRL partner RFinder, the creator of a web and app-based directory of Amateur Radio repeaters worldwide, supplied all data for the 2017-2018 ARRL Repeater Directory®. RFinder uses “crowdsourcing” technology to aggregate timely and accurate information for its online directory. Crowdsourcing is a means of using data gathered from public resources. Although RFinder’s data is primarily supplied by users and repeater owners (listings are reviewed for accuracy), ARRL invited volunteer frequency coordinators to contribute their coordination data to RFinder. Every coordinator that supplied repeater data to RFinder has its listings credited as coordinated repeaters in The Repeater Directory. RFinder provides support for contributing information for new repeaters, and changes to current listings. RFinder also collects reports on instances of repeater jamming — data that is made available to repeater owners and frequency coordinators upon request.

The new ARRL Repeater Directory is available in one size — 6 × 9 inches — with a convenient lay-flat spiral binding. Pages of supplemental information include VHF/UHF and microwave band plans, and repeater operating practices.

For decades, The ARRL Repeater Directory has been an invaluable source for locating repeater frequencies while traveling. New hams often use the Directory to find local activity after purchasing a new handheld radio. And, public service volunteers keep a copy nearby or in their emergency “go kit.”

The 2017-2018 ARRL Repeater Directory begins shipping in early April. Order from the ARRL Store, or find an ARRL publication dealer; ARRL Item No. 0697, ISBN: 978-1-62595-069-7, $19.95 retail; ARRL member price $17.95. For additional questions or ordering, call 860-594-0355 (toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289).