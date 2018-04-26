The new Santa Barbara Section Manager John Kitchens, NS6X, of Somis, California, is getting a head start, stepping into the job a couple of months earlier than the scheduled date. No nominations for the post were received by the nomination deadline last September, and nominations were resolicited for an 18-month term starting on July 1.

Kitchens, the only nominee, was declared elected, succeeding Jim Fortney, K6IYK, who served as Santa Barbara SM since January 2016. Fortney did not run for a new term because he has moved from the Section, although he graciously extended his service by a few months until Kitchens had been formally declared elected and was ready to assume duty. Kitchens has been a radio amateur since 1966. He especially enjoys low-power, VHF, and UHF operating, building equipment and antennas, and contesting.