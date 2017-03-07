John Fritze, K2QY, of Delmar, New York, has been appointed ARRL Eastern New York Section Manager, effective on June 29. He takes the reins of the Eastern New York field organization team following the retirement of Pete Cecere, N2YJZ, of Woodstock, who had served as the ENY SM since March 2001.

Fritze will complete the remaining term of office, which ends on March 31, 2018.

Fritze is the long time ARES District Emergency Coordinator for the Albany area and a Hudson Division Assistant Director. An ARRL Life Member, Fritze is a past president of the Albany Amateur Radio Association.

ARRL Field Services Manager Dave Patton, NN1N, consulted with ARRL Hudson Division Director Mike Lisenco, N2YBB, in making the appointment of Fritze. — Thanks to Field Organization Team Supervisor Steve Ewald, WV1X