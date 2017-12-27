Nancy Yoshida, KG0YL, has been appointed as the ARRL North Dakota Section Manager, starting on January 1, 2018. Yoshida, an ARRL Life Member who resides in Thompson, will take the North Dakota Field Organization leadership reins from Lynn Nelson, W0ND, who was elected last month as ARRL Dakota Division Vice Director. Nelson, of Minot, has served as the North Dakota Section Manager since 2008.

ARRL Radiosport Manager Norm Fusaro, W3IZ, appointed Yoshida after consulting with Nelson. Yoshida, who has been the North Dakota Section Emergency Coordinator since 2011, will fulfill the present term of office that continues through September 2018.

An active physician, Yoshida, 67, has raced sled dogs since 2002, and in 2009 she ran the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska. She became interested in Amateur Radio after volunteering for Iditarod in communications in 2006 and continues to be involved with Iditarod communications.