Nominations for 2024 ARRL Section Managers have been made. All nominees listed ran unopposed and returned their nomination forms by the June 7, 2024, deadline. They have been notified by mail and elected for new terms beginning October 1, 2024.

Connecticut:

Douglas Sharafanowich, WA1SFH (new)

Idaho:

Dan Marler, K7REX

Minnesota:

Bill Mitchell, AEØEE

North Dakota:

Ralph Fettig, NØRDF

Ohio:

Thomas Sly, WB8LCD

Oklahoma:

Mark Kleine, N5HZR

Puerto Rico:

Carmen N. Greene Rodriguez, KP4QVQ (new)

Southern Florida:

Barry Porter, KB1PA

Virgin Islands:

Fred Kleber, K9VV

Western New York:

Scott J. Bauer, W2LC

(new)

In South Carolina, Matthew Crook, W1MRC is the new Section Manager as of July 1, 2024. Current Section Manger John Gendron, NJ4Z, is moving out of the section.

There are now two new Section Managers in both the San Joaquin Valley & San Diego Sections. In the San Joaquin Valley Section, Steven Hendricks, KK6JTB, is the new Section Manager as of April 24 ,2024, replacing outgoing Section Manager John Litz, NZ6Q. In the San Diego section, Bruce Kripton, AG6X, was appointed Section Manager on June 7, 2024, replacing Dave Kaltenborn, N8KBC, who became a Silent Key in late May.