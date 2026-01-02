ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® annouces four new Section Managers taking on the top volunteer leadership role in the ARRL Field Organization on January 1, 2026.

Bret Stemen, KD8SCL, has been appointed as the Ohio Section Manager to finish the term that will end September 30, 2026. Stemen, of Pataskala, has recently served as the Section Emergency Coordinator. He is taking the reins from Tom Sly, WB8LCD, who has decided to step down following his tenure as Ohio SM since 2021.

Mike Corey, KI1U, has been appointed to be the ARRL Rhode Island Section Manager, completing the term that will end June 30, 2027. Corey, of Coventry, has been serving as the Assistant Section Manager and Public Information Coordinator. Rhode Island SM Nancy Austin, KC1NEK, is stepping down early following her service in the position since 2023.

Ralph Katz, AA8RK, will become the ARRL Section Manager of Michigan, with a term ending June 30, 2028. Katz, of Ann Arbor, was the only nominee for the position during the most recent election cycle. He succeeds Larry Camp, WB8R, who has served as the Michigan SM since 2023, and from 2012 through 2017.

Keith Elliott, W6KME, of Newbury Park, California, will be the Santa Barbara Section Manager through June 30, 2028. He was the sole nominee during the most recent election cycle. Elliott takes on the role of SM after John Kitchens, NS6X, completes his term of office as Section Manager. Kitchens served as SM since 2018, and was elected to the ARRL Board of Directors last month to become the Vice Director of the Southwestern Division starting January 1.

The ARRL Field Organization is divided into 71 Sections and is comprised of more than 60,000 volunteers among ARRL’s membership.