ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is helping members get more out of their digital magazine experience. ARRL members all have digital access to four high quality magazines: QST, On The Air, QEX, and NCJ. If you have questions or concerns about how to get the most out of the digital editions, a new video on the ARRLHQ YouTube channel will help walk you through it.



The video, hosted by Jherica Goodgame, KI5HTA, explores the features of the digital presentation including switching between magazines, saving to PDF, searching for content, bookmarks, and zooming in to content. It covers the web browser version, as well as the Android and iOS applications.

If you download the ARRL Magazines app for Android or iOS, ARRL will send a notification to your device when a new edition is available for reading.

The video may be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/vmZflC2IUIs