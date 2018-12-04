The popularity of HF digital communications among Amateur Radio operators continues to grow rapidly. A few watts of RF power are all it takes to work the world – digitally!

Fully updated, the second edition of Get on the Air with HF Digital by ARRL’s own Steve Ford, WB8IMY, is a step-by-step guide that’ll get you started in the fascinating world of HF digital technology. Written in an easy-to-understand style, this book will show you how to set up and operate your own HF digital station. The text includes instructions for configuring software programs for popular modes such as PSK31, RTTY, FT8 and JT65. You’ll also learn about other digital communication modes such as MFSK, Olivia, PACTOR, and WSPR.

“I believe this may be one of the first books to include discussions of FT8 and WSPR operating for beginners,” Ford said.

Get on the Air with HF Digital includes:

Let’s Build an HF Digital Station: An HF digital station boils down to three essential pieces: A radio, a computer and a device that ties them together.

PSK31: Enjoy text chats around the world with low power and minimal antennas.

RTTY: RTTY may be a vintage operating mode, but it's still the champ when it comes to contesting and DX hunting.

WSJT-X Modes FT8 and JT65: You'll be astonished at how low you can go with FT8 and JT65. High power and big antennas are definitely not required!

MFSK and Olivia: With these two modes you'll still be chatting when all the others have given up.

PACTOR: When your message absolutely must get through error free, PACTOR is a great way to go.

WSPR: Transmissions are strictly one-way, but the results are fascinating!

