Contesting is one of the most exciting aspects of amateur radio — and for some, it’s their primary ham radio activity. Amateur Radio Contesting for Beginners by contesting veteran Doug Grant, K1DG, offers practical information and ideas that will help you to get started in contesting — “radiosport” — or to build your skills, if you’re already active.

Contesting tests station capability and operator skill, and it really is a sport, with a typical objective of contacting as many stations and multipliers — ARRL Sections, states, grids, or DXCC entities, for example — within the contest period.

“Doug Grant has written the ideal guide for anyone interested in contesting,” said QST Editor Steve Ford, WB8IMY.

Grant’s book explains what equipment you need, typical contest formats, details of some more popular events, operating techniques, how to submit an entry, and how to improve your scores. No matter how modest your station or experience, you can compete, too!

A couple of events over the January 18 – 19 weekend to get you started include the ARRL January VHF Contest (CW, phone, and digital) and the North American QSO Party, SSB. See the ARRL Contest Calendar for information on other events.

For more information about ARRL-sponsored contests, including rules and results, and to view the contest photo gallery visit the ARRL Contests page.