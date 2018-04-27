Grab your gear and head outdoors with the new book from ARRL-- Portable Operating for Amateur Radio by Stuart Thomas, KB1HQS

Amateur Radio stations traditionally have been associated with a table full of gear in a home station. In recent years, that has changed with the increasing popularity of operating portable, away from home. A new generation of compact, full-featured, portable radios combines with modern battery technology to make it easier than ever to set up your station and enjoy Amateur Radio in the great outdoors. Added to the increase in organized outdoor operating activities, clubs, and programs, and it’s no wonder that ham radio operators are inspired to venture into portable operations.

Anyone can give portable operating a try. Portable operators use HF and VHF bands, as well as SSB, FM, CW, and digital modes. There’s something for everyone, no matter your license class or interests. Whether you want to activate from a picnic table at a nearby park, or a remote summit after a backcountry hike, Portable Operating for Amateur Radio offers a wealth of practical information to help make your portable Amateur Radio operations successful.

Portable Operating for Amateur Radio is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. (ARRL Item no. 0802), ISBN: 978-1-62595-080-2