— Get active, get involved, and get on the air!

Enjoy On the Air magazine with a collection of colorful articles featured in issues from 2020-2021 and 2022-2023. The On the Air Yearbooks cover a range of ham radio interests and topics, delivering introductory techniques and stories that help hams get the most out of their amateur radio license. They cover what to do with a Technician-class license, how to operate on HF, and WSJT-X modes like FT8 and WSPR. They’re also full of practical information about handheld radios, repeaters, satellites, Parks on the Air®, and participating in ARRL Field Day.

On the Air Editorial Director Becky R. Schoenfeld, W1BXY, says, “Hams of all license classes tell me they appreciate On the Air’s practical information and straightforward style. I’m excited about these Yearbooks, which collect the first four years of OTA’s explainer and project articles into two volumes that make the material even more accessible than before.”

ARRL’s On the Air Yearbooks are now shipping. Order from the ARRL online store or find an ARRL publication dealer; Volume 2020-2021, ARRL Item No. 2264, ISBN: 978-1-62595-226-4, $29.95 retail. Volume 2022-2023, ARRL Item No. 2271, ISBN: 978-1-62595-227-1, $29.95 retail. Get your copies today!

For additional questions or ordering, call 1-888-277-5289 toll-free in the US, Monday through Thursday 8 AM to 7 PM and Friday 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. Outside the US, call (860) 594-0200.