ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®’s new book, Digital Networking for Ham Radio, a practical, hands-on guide to designing and implementing high-speed data networks for amateur radio stations, is now shipping.

Written by Glen Popiel, KW5GP, the book brings together in one comprehensive resource the knowledge needed to build, configure, and expand digital networks for ham radio. From TCP/IP fundamentals to deploying mesh technologies such as AREDN®, HamWAN, and Meshtastic®, readers will find clear explanations and step-by-step guidance.

“When I began experimenting with amateur radio data networking, I realized there wasn’t a single resource that clearly explained how it all works — especially TCP/IP in terms the average ham could relate to,” said Popiel. “That inspired me to create a practical guide to designing and implementing high-speed amateur radio networks. Since there’s no speed limit above 70 centimeters, operators can integrate webcams, IP phones, and other networked devices. I hope this book encourages hams to explore, experiment, and enjoy networking on the microwave bands.”

Digital Networking for Ham Radio covers selecting hardware, choosing network topologies, configuring systems, and staying compliant with FCC Part 97 rules. The book is designed for both newcomers and experienced operators who want to expand their stations with resilient, high-speed networking capabilities.

Digital Networking for Ham Radio is now shipping. Order from the ARRL online store or through an ARRL publication dealer. ARRL Item No. 2349, ISBN: 978-1-62595-234-9, $29.95 ARRL member price, $34.95 retail.

For additional questions or ordering, call 1-888-277-5289 toll-free in the US, Monday through Thursday 8 AM to 7 PM and Friday 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. Outside the US, call (860) 594-0200.