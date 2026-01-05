Ever wanted to operate amateur radio satellites but felt intimidated by tracking the “birds” or unsure about the equipment needed? ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®'s new book, Satellite Operating for Amateur Radio, is now shipping and shows just how approachable, exciting, and rewarding satellite communication can be.

Written by Tony Milluzzi, KD8RTT, the book offers a clear step-by-step path into the world of amateur satellite operation. It begins with the fundamentals of listening to satellite passes and demonstrates how even a basic handheld radio can be enough to get started. From there, readers are guided through making their first satellite contact, with practical tips that build confidence quickly.

“I’ve learned so much from the satellite community, and this book is my way of passing that along to others,” said Milluzzi. “I hope it helps a ham who has always been curious about satellites take those first steps to get on the air.”

Beyond the basics, Satellite Operating for Amateur Radio provides in-depth coverage for more experienced operators. Topics include digital modes such as FT4 and D-STAR®, as well as roving, award-chasing, and advanced operating techniques. The book also explores antenna options, modern tracking tools, and mobile apps, plus ways to engage with the amateur satellite community.

Whether you’re just getting started or building on existing skills, Satellite Operating for Amateur Radio provides the tools and knowledge you need to get on the air and point your antenna toward the sky.

This book pairs perfectly with the ARRL Dual-Band 2 m/70 cm Handheld Yagi Antenna, ideal for making satellite contacts and receiving signals from weather satellites.

Satellite Operating for Amateur Radio is now shipping. Order from the ARRL online store or through an ARRL publication dealer. ARRL Item No. 2363, ISBN: 978-1-62595-236-3, $22.95 ARRL member price, $25.95 retail.

For additional information or to place an order, call 1-888-277-5289 (toll-free in the US), Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. Outside the US, call (860) 594-0200.