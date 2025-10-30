Amateur radio operators love antennas — the bigger the better — but if you don’t have acres of property to erect the antenna of your dreams, it doesn’t mean you’re effectively off the air. Ham radio is still yours to enjoy. It’s just a matter of making the right antenna choices to improve your chances of success.

The third edition of ARRL’s Small Antennas for Small Spaces by Steve Ford, WB8IMY, is a valuable resource for amateurs who live in apartments, condominiums, or houses on small lots. Filled with practical advice, this book guides you to finding the right antenna design to fit the space you have available. You’ll find ideas and projects that will get you on the air regardless of where you live!

Small Antennas for Small Spaces 3rd Edition is now shipping. Order from the ARRL online store or find an ARRL publication dealer; ARRL Item No. 2325, ISBN: 978-1-62595-232-5, $22.95 retail, member price $19.95. For additional questions or ordering, call 1-888-277-5289 toll-free in the US, Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 7 PM, and Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. If you are outside the US, call (860) 594-0200.