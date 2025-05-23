– Your Guide to a Handheld Ham Radio

Using the Baofeng® Radio is a comprehensive gateway to the world of ham radio using Baofengs. It gives you everything you need to start using your handheld ham radio on the air legally, safely, and effectively. Get ready to use your radio to stay in touch with family and friends whether you are off the road, off the grid, or you want access to a reliable backup communication device. Discover uses for your ham radio, including how to relay your signal through a mountaintop repeater so you are heard far away, and a step-by-step guide to digital operations.

The book details operating with the popular UV-5R, the rugged UV-82, and the DMR-enabled DR-1801UV. Using the Baofeng® Radio covers how to program and use your radio with only the front panel and built-in settings. It then elaborates on using the free programming software CHIRP to program memory channels using a laptop or home computer. Finally, it describes how to program your radio to communicate around the world using Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), which you can access through repeaters or mobile hotspots.

To prepare you for new activities and adventures, Using the Baofeng® Radio provides detailed information on your radio’s settings screens. It also includes cheat sheets with the most frequently used settings and helpful tips from longtime Baofeng user and ham radio enthusiast John Leonardelli, VE3IPS.

Using the Baofeng® Radio is now shipping. Order from the ARRL online store or find an ARRL publication dealer; ARRL Item No. 2240, ISBN: 978-1-62595-224-0, $19.95 retail. For additional questions or ordering, call 1-888-277-5289 toll-free in the US, Monday through Thursday 8 AM to 7 PM and Friday 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. Outside the US, call (860) 594-0200.