[UPDATED: 2021-12-22 @ 1215 UTC] The CAMSAT XW-3 (CAS-9) amateur radio satellite has been installed on the CZ-4C Y39 launch vehicle at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China, and related work is in progress as planned, CAMSAT’s Alan Kung, BA1DU, reports.

“If all goes well, the satellite will be launched on December 25, 2021.” The orbit will be a circular sun-synchronous orbit with an altitude of 770.1 kilometers. The XW-3 (CAS-9) user manual has more details.

On December 22, Kung posted this update:

"The CAMSAT XW-3 (CAS-9) amateur radio satellite will be launched at UTC 03:11:31 on 2021-12-26 , and will be deployed at 98.858° east longitude and 28.413° north latitude at UTC 03:35:58, location close to Western Australia.

"Radio amateurs will receive CW beacon and GMSK telemetry signals approximately 38 seconds after the satellite is separated from the launch vehicle, and then the linear transponder will be put into use after approximately 49 seconds."

The 100 mW linear transponder will have an uplink frequency of 145.870 MHz and a downlink frequency of 435.18 MHz (transponder passband is 30 kHz, inverted). The satellite will have a CW beacon on 435.575 MHz. — Thanks to CAMSAT’s Alan Kung, BA1DU