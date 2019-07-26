The spherical Chinese CAS-7B (BP-1B) Amateur Radio satellite carrying an FM transponder launched on July 25 at 0500 UTC. Signals from both the FM transponder and the telemetry beacon have been received. The satellite was launched on Hyperbola-1 from Jiuquan into a 300 kilometer, 42.7° inclination orbit.

CAS-7B is expected to have a lifetime of about a month before reentry.

The CW telemetry beacon transmits on 435.715 MHz; the V/U FM transponder downlink is 435.690 MHz (16 kHz passband), and the V/U FM transponder uplink is 145.900 MHz. Further information is available from Alan Kung, BA1DU, at CAMSAT.