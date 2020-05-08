Initially scheduled for July, the Northeast HamXposition, host of the 2020 ARRL New England Division Convention, was moved back to November because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the in-person event is off until next summer, although some activities will take place online this year. Renamed before the 2019 show, the Northeast HamXposition has succeeded the long-running annual Boxboro hamfest in Boxborough, Massachusetts. As announced early this year, the next HamXposition will take place in a new location — Marlborough, Massachusetts.

“Large indoor gatherings such as our convention are currently prohibited by Massachusetts state law,” Northeast HamXposition Chair Bob DeMattia, K1IW, said over the weekend. “This is highly unlikely to change by November. Unfortunately, we will not be able to hold a physical convention this year.”

Still on will be the W1A special event station, which will be on the air over the weekend of October 31 – November 1. “W1A will be operated from the operators’ home stations, DeMattia explained. “We will also be hosting a Saturday evening virtual banquet on November 7, featuring a guest speaker. Order your favorite take-out or delivery, pull up a chair to your screen, and join your friends for an interesting presentation. After the talk, virtual break-out rooms will be available for you to converse with your ‘table.’”

The Nashua Area Radio Society will be running an online version of its “Ham Boot Camp.” This is a multi-session program for hams young and old to learn about the various amateur radio activities.

“We look forward to seeing everyone in person at our 2021 convention on July 23, 24, and 25, 2021, DeMattia said.