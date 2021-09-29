The inaugural Autumn New England Parks On The Air (NE POTA) event will take place on Saturday, October 16, 0000 – 2359 UTC, the K1USN Radio Club has announced. The goal is to have one group or individual operator at as many Parks On The Air® as possible. The K1USN Radio Club hopes this will become an annual event. This is a recreational radio event, not a contest, so no logs will be required to participate. Summaries of activity are encouraged, however, and a post-event link will be available.

“This began as a reaction to the widespread local interest in the Parks On The Air (POTA) program here in New England. Last year, Ohio had a successful Ohio-wide POTA weekend, and Wisconsin is now doing something similar,” said K1USN Radio Club President Pi Pugh, K1RV. “Autumn is a special time in New England, and I figured the event might generate some extra interest before winter. Perhaps this can become an annual New England event or, better yet, an annual nationwide or worldwide event.”

ARRL New England Division Vice Director Phil Temples, K9HI, is hoping the event will give the public a chance to learn a bit more about amateur radio. He encouraged those who plan to participate to promote the event with informational handouts.

Jamboree-on-the-Air (JOTA), the largest Scouting event in the world, also occurs during the weekend of October 16 – 17, and NE POTA participants are being encouraged to reach out to local Scouting groups.

A spreadsheet has been created to keep track of individuals and clubs that register.

Contact Pugh for more information.